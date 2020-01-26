Post divorce, actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to open rosé champagne house together

Although divorced, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are looking to form a champagne partnership in France. File photo from Cannes film festival

A wine estate owned by actors and former spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly teaming up with the Perrin winemaker family and another champagne house in Mesnil-sur-Oger in the Marne to create a specialty rosé champagne, according to reports from Wine Spectator magazine.

"It will be the only house in Champagne to produce only rosé," Rodolphe Peters, the manager of the Champagne house, told AFP newswire, confirming the magazine’s report.

"The volumes will be very reasonable. About 10,000 bottles to start with and we do not plan to produce more than 25,000 bottles in the long term. The ambition is really to develop a benchmark rosé champagne," said Peters.

The new venture with the actors is aiming to create a high-quality rosé champagne, utilising the expertise of the Perrin family and the Miraval company, according to Peters.

"It is a family project between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children with the families of winemakers Perrin and Peters, the latter two have known each other for a long time," said Guillaume Jourdan, spokesman for Vitabella PR agency, which handles Varois Miraval.

Jolie and Pitt first joined up with the Perrins in 2011 to create the ‘Miraval Côtes de Provence’ rosé wine, taking the name of their shared property in Correns, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in southeastern France. The property includes 500 hectares, including 50 hectares of vines, which they bought in 2008 for 40 million euros.

Jourdan said that the group has been working on the project for about three to four years. Additional time would be necessary to create the release date and packaging of the specialty champagne.

