Pension reform: debates kick off with 22,000 amendments

A French lawyer holds a flare as he demonstrates during a strike against French government's pensions reform plans, in Nice, France.

71 French members of Parliament will today start examining the controverisial pension reform bill in an ad-hoc commission. The opposition submitted 22,000 amendments.

The 71 members of Parliament of this special commission have just two weeks to examine the 70 articles of the two pension reform bills which have fueled strikes and protests in France since 5 December 2019. The bills will then be subjected to discussions in Parliament on 17 February.

The opposition party, La France Insoumise, which submitted 19,000 amendments admits that its move is in an obstructive one.

The opposition MPs deplored that they were only given six days to look into what they consider to be a particularly complex bill and go through a study-impact document of 1,029 pages.

The MPs received the bills on Thursday 24 January 2020 and had six days to submit their amendments, on Thursday 30 January at the latest.

But MPs from the ruling La République en Marche party said they are "proud" to support the pension reform bill. And Prime minister Edouard Philippe announced that he doesn't fear the opposition's determination to counter this bill at all costs.

Vote of no confidence

Three left leaning opposition parties said that they would be ready to call for a vote of no confidence against the government if the parliamentary discussions appear to lead nowhere.

The Socialist party said that they hope the French people will show "how fed up they are" in the municipal elections due at the end of March. "And the government will then have to give up".

The extreme right Rassemblement National led by Marine Le Pen said they might join in the vote of no confidence. An issue which is posing problem and sparking debates among the left leaning parties.

The government is intent on having the pension reforms approved before August.

