'Pornographic' French writer Pierre Guyotat dies aged 80

“Pornographic” French writer Pierre Guyotat, whose controversial book Eden, Eden, Eden was banned for its graphic content, has died aged 80.

Advertising Read more

Born in Lyon in 1940, Guyotat is probably best known for his 1967 work "Tombeau Pour Cinq Cent Mille Soldats" (Tomb for 500,000 Soldiers), which is hailed as one of the most important books on the Algerian war.

Most of Guyotat's novels, stories, poems and essays are deeply marked by his traumatic experience as a soldier in the Algerian war.

My short profile of Guyotat from back in the day. Tomb for 500,000 Soldiers is top 10 all time imo. A brave writer. https://t.co/fsLWfJ3uyG blake butler (@blakebutler) February 7, 2020

Following the success of his first novel, the second brought scandal. Eden, Eden, Eden – which details graphic sex acts – was deemed too sensational and was banned from publicity, public display or sale to minors from 1970 to 1981.

The controversial book missed out on the Medicis literature prize by a single vote, causing a member of the jury to resign, but Guyotat got his revenge 48 years later when he won the 2018 prize for his book Idiotie (Idiocy).

He died overnight Thursday surrounded by family.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe