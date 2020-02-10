French state accused of failing to protect women against violence

A woman holds a placard bearing the names of femicide victims in France in 2019.

A Frenchwoman whose sister and parents were murdered by the sister's former partner has appeared in court, accusing the state of being responsible for their deaths. She claims the authorities failed to protect the family.

In August 2014, Isabelle Thomas, a mother of two, was gunned down along with her parents by Patrick Lemoine, a car-repair technician. The killings followed a car chase through Grande-Synthe, a town near Calais in the north of France.

Two months later Lemoine, whom Thomas had met in 2012 after separating from her husband, committed suicide in prison.

Just a few weeks before the triple murder, Thomas had reported Lemoine to the police for conjugal violence after he tried to strangle her.

He was placed on probation and banned from contacting the 49-year-old maths teacher pending his trial, scheduled for mid-August.

But the harassment continued.

"He followed her to her lawyer’s and shoved her lawyer who in turn called the prosecutor,” says Isabelle Steyer, legal representative of the dead woman's sister Cathy Thomas. “Isabelle filed a complaint and the prosecutor was informed in person but nothing was done.”

People hold placards with names of women during a demonstration called to denounce the 100th femicide of the year, on September 1, 2019 in Paris. Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP

France wakes up to the reality of femicide

The court case is taking place against a backdrop of growing awareness and outrage in France over violence against women, in particular “femicide”: the killing of a woman at the hands of her partner because of her gender.

France is one of the European countries with the highest number of such murders, according to EU figures from 2017, which put it second only to Germany.

In 2019, at least 126 women died at the hands of their current or former partner - at least one woman every three days according to AFP figures.

On 23 November, nearly 50,000 people, mostly women, demonstrated in Paris over what they say is state inaction on the issue. It was one of the biggest marches against gender-based violence in French history.

Cathy Thomas argues that the gross negligence of the justice system led to her sister and parents' murder.

Lemoine had followed Isabelle Thomas and her parents while they were on their way to the beach.

Steyer told Libération newspaper that Thomas had called the police from the car, warning "He's going to kill us," but that no officers were sent to investigate.

Her lawyer has called it a "textbook case" of "neglect at every level".

A women's group known as "Collages feminicides" alert the public about cases of femicide. Cécile LAVOLOT / RFI

Allegations 'not borne out'

The state has denied any causal link between Lemoine's actions and the prosecutor's failure to react to Isabelle Thomas's complaint about Lemoine's breaches of his probation order.

"The allegations of gross negligence are in no way borne out" by the case, the state has argued in court documents seen by the news agency, AFP.

While the French state has been accused before of criminal failure to protect women murdered by their boyfriends or husbands, it has rarely been found accountable for their deaths.

In 2014, the state was ordered to pay €132,000 to the relatives of a woman stabbed to death by a former partner against whom she had filed several criminal complaints.

"At a time when the fight against violence against women is a national priority, the culpable failure of the police to act was a missed opportunity to prevent the murder," the court ruled in that case.

But in another case in 2015, the court cleared the state of responsibility over the killing of a woman by her former partner, a policeman, despite the failure of prosecutors to act on her complaints about his death threats.

In September, President Emmanuel Macron's government announced plans to create 1,000 new places in shelters for the victims of domestic violence.

Parliament in December also voted to introduce the wide-scale use of electronic bracelets to prevent domestic violence offenders approaching their victims.

Some feminist groups were outraged however at the government's failure to commit large sums of money to fighting such violence.

