Parisians find that you can go shopping... but must keep one metre apart

People are queing with 1 meter distance at the Pantin market on Tuesday 17 March, 2020.

In Pantin, in northeastern Paris, residents were getting ready for the new rules for shopping in France under the coronavirus lockdown. They seemed already prepared for the 1m-distance rule and, depending on the shop, ‘letting one person in when one goes out’.

This morning at 11am, the 'Pantinois', as the people living in Pantin are called, were queing to access shops like the bakery, supermarket, pharmacy and the Tuesday market.

At the entrance of all shops, you could see signs warning customers to keep at least a one meter distance between people on the queues.

The sign at the bakery reads: "Due to coronavirus, you must keep one metre apart minimum," Pantin on 17 March, 2020. © RFI/I. Martinetti

The one meter distance was also respected at the Tuesday market.

People respect the 1-m distance rule at the Pantin market on Tuesday 17 March, 2020. © RFI/I. Martinetti

At the pharmacy, the ‘letting one in if one was going out’ policy has been in place since Monday, March 16th.

At the pharmacy near Eglise de Pantin, northeastern Paris, the 'let one in go, one out' policy has been in place since Monday, March 16th. © RFI/I. Martinetti

A sign reads:"Waiting zone - One in = One out - No risk of shortage ... normally", Paris, 17 March, 2020. © RFI/I. Martinetti

As for the supermarket in the area, the guard told RFI he could let 10 people enter at a time as soon as 10 people left the shop.

From noon on 17 March, all these rules will be kept in place but the right to go shopping will be strictly limited.

