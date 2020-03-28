France explains its strategy to fight Covid-19: more masks, more tests

French Prime minister Edouard Philippe outlined his government's various strategies to fight the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country.

As Covid-19 fatalities reach 2,314, the French government announced a series of measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 5,000 daily coronavirus tests, over a billion face masks ordered and more steps outlined to reassure the French public.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe took nearly two hours to clearly explain to the French population what his government was doing to contain the Covid-19 epidemic in France. He was backed by health specialists and his minister of Health minister, Olivier Véran.

Saturday’s intervention was marked by “transparency”, a word often reiterated by Philippe, at a time when surveys say that the French don’t think their government is managing the crisis properly.

Philippe warned the French that the first two weeks of April will be particularly hard, even more difficult than the last 15 days.

“Half of the world in under lockdown, this is unprecedented,” he said at the start of the press conference. “I will allow no one to tell me that we were too late in enforcing the lockdown.”

Masks

Given the surge in global demand for face masks, “no country in the world has enough masks to face the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Health minister Olivier Véran announced that over a billion masks have been ordered “from everywhere where it is possible to do so”.

Adding that the French public will be informed as soon as the plane lands.

“We need 40 million face masks per week and we can currently produce 8 million per week. Our local suppliers are trying to drastically increase their daily production to half a million,” he said.

Test kits

Véran said that 5 million rapid test kits have been ordered which will enable France to undertake 30,000 tests daily in April and more than 100,000 tests during post-lockdown June.

Philippe said that Covid-19 immunisation tests do not exist yet. But “the world is waiting for them” as they will be essential during the post-lockdown period.

There is no available cure yet said Véran. 13 clinical trials are underway with ten of them likely to be approved.

ICU

Hospitals across the country are usually able to admit 5,000 patients in intensive care units (ICU). This is largely insufficient given the rapid progression of the coronavirus.

“We have managed to increase our ICUs capacity to 10,000 beds and it will soon reach 14,000 to 15,000,” announced minister Véran.

Elderly people

Véran said that he had to reach the difficult decision of ordering the individual isolation of elderly people in nursing homes in order to protect them from Covid-19 infection.

Workers in nursing are to be tested in priority, he added.

Volunteers and foreign doctors

The government will authorised, through a decree next week, doctors who graduated outside Europe to work in France.

Véran said that 1,000 volunteers join the medical staff everyday, from young to retired doctors.

An online platform has been set up to liaise medical institution with health workers available for work.

Edouard Philippe concluded saying that his government intends to regularly inform the French public about its strategy. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the government will respond to questions from the National Assembly and the Senate.

“We are facing a difficult situation. You know it. We know it. This struggle will last. We will only win by being disciplined and observing lockdown measures,” declared Philippe.

