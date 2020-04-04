Skip to main content
Man kills two, injures four in knife attack in southeast of France

Policiais municipais no local do ataque no centro de Romans-sur-Isère neste sábado, 4 de abril de 2020. AFP - JEFF PACHOUD
A man armed with a knife attacked people out shopping in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, killing two and wounding four, the mayor said. 

The town is currently under a coronavirus lockdown, although people are allowed out to buy essentials. 

The attacks took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers were queuing, and at shops in the town center, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval, who said the assailant had been arrested. 

Witnesses told  the Reuters news agency that the man struck at random and in several places while moving around the town center. 

It was not immediately clear if the attacks had any link to the lockdown. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said security services were trying to establish the nature and circumstances of the incident. 

 

 

