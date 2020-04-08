CLONE - France: 541 people die from coronavirus in 24 hours

French Director General of Health Jerome Salomon speaks during a news conference in Paris, France March 28, 2020, on the eleventh day of a strict nationwide confinement seeking to halt the spread of COVID-19 disease. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

More than 500 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in France, the health authorities announced on Wednesday evening. The Italian government also announced more than 500 people dead from Covid-19 since Tuesday.

French Chief Medical Officer Jérôme Salomon said 541 people have died from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead from Covid-19 to 10,869 people in France.

There are 7148 people currently being treated in intensive care at French hospitals, only 17 more people compared to Tuesday, according to Salomon.

Italy

Health authorities in Italy announced an additional 3,836 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours with 542 people dead since Tuesday. Italy has registered 139,422 Covid-19 cases since the virus emerged from Wuhan, China. The north west region of Lombardy has been the hardest hit.

UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent his second day in intensive care after coming down with a case of coronavirus. “The prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team,” Sunak added. The total number of deaths in UK hospitals from coronavirus has risen to 7,097 people – a record increase of 938 in a single day.

Spain

Spain’s health ministry on Wednesday announced 146,690 confirmed cases with 14,555 deaths and 48,021 people cured. Cataluña and Madrid are the hardest hit regions, accounting for almost a half of confirmed coronavirus cases. The daily number of cases appears to have dropped over the last week from the peak.

