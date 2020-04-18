French Covid-19 deaths top 19,000 as hospitalised numbers continue to fall
France has registered 642 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals and nursing homes in the last 24-hours period, taking the total to 19,323. But the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients declined for the fourth consecutive day.
The number of Covid-19 positive patients in hospital fell to 30,639, as the rate of fatalities also slowed for the third day running.
The health ministry said the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 - the lowest level since March 31.
The total death tally - which included 11,842 fatalities in hospitals and another 7,481 in nursing homes - rose by 3.4 percent, the third day running that the pace of increase has slowed.
France has been in lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.
"There is decreasing pressure on the needs in terms of equipment and human ressources in resuscitation units, but we're still at an exceptionally high level (of pressure)," the health ministry said.
There were 111,821 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France
overall, and an additional 39,972 probable cases in nursing homes.
(Reuters)
