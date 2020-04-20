New Caledonia, first French territory to lift covid-19 lockdown

As France grapples with how it will end lockdown measures next month, the overseas territory of New Calendonia, will from Monday begin lifting confinement measures, put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. The archipelago reported 18 cases, all imported, but no new cases in the last 12 days.

The lockdown measures for 270,000 inhabitants came in to effect on the 24 March, a week after mainland France, some 18,000 kilometres away.

A newlywed couple from Sydney, Australia who came for their honeymoon were the first two cases in New Caledonia, according to local government officials.

Out of 3,000 tests carried out since then, 18 confirmed cases of the covid-19 virus have been reported, according to French media, but no new cases in the last 12 days, and no deaths.

"Each day that goes by allows us to think that the virus is not spreading among the caledonian population," said Thierry Santa, the president of the New Caledonia government.

He added that the situation would be re-evaluated in 15 days time, on 3 May.

Bars, cinemas to stay closed

"You can go to the beach again, go hunting, fishing, go to school and work. The shops will be open," he said.

"All indicators suggest that we can relaunch our economic activities, while strictly respecting protective measures and social distancing."

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to open, but the "freedom to come and go" does not extend to bars, cinemas, nightclubs or 'nakamals', places where one can buy traditional Kava drink.

No tourism for time being

The only flights and shipping allowed access to New Caledonia for the time being are for provisions, emergencies, or repatriating the some 2,000 residents who have been stuck overseas.

Anyone who arrives on the archipelago will need to stay in quarantine for 14 days, in a hotel in Noumea, under the observation of health and social services.

"This measure is not limited in time," says Laurant Prévost, high commissioner for the Republic, suggesting that this procedure "could stay in place until a vaccine or treatment is found."

Back in mainland France, the government has just announced its plans for re-opening the country on 11 May.

