Muslims in France prepare for muted Ramadan under coronavirus lockdown

Muslims across the globe and throughout France will mark the holy month of Ramadan this year under lockdown. The annual event of fasting, prayer and charity is usually a time of community but because of the coronavirus pandemic, many rituals have been curtailed.

For Muslims, it is the most sacred time of the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan requires them to refrain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset every day for a month, and it is an exercise in self-discipline and restraint, both spiritually and physically.

Muslims are asked to abstain from sexual intercourse and bad thoughts as well.

This year's fast however, comes with new challenges.

"Because of the health crisis we're facing, Muslims will be fasting in confinement," explains Imam Tarek Oubrou, who is rector of the El-Houda mosque in Bordeaux, in southwest France.

With strict curfews and social distancing measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, including France's 6 million-strong Muslim community, will have to forego many of Ramadan's communal traditions.

Covid-19 and Ramadan spirit

"It will be a time of spiritual introspection," comments Imam Oubrou.

"Muslims can take advantage of these extraordinary circumstances to get closer to God by reading the Koran," he told RFI.

Over the 30 days, Muslims wake up before sunrise for morning prayer and to eat and then fast during the daylight hours.

Breaking of the fast is usually a time where communities come together, alongside their families in large gatherings for 'Iftar' meals or 'taraweeh' prayers in mosques.

But because of Covid-19, mosques in France, like others around the world, have shut their doors as a precaution against the virus.

"There will be no prayers in mosques during the month of Ramadan," says Imam Oubrou.

This is because places of worship are often packed as Muslims, "even those who don't normally pray," embrace this key pillar of their Islamic faith without hesitation, the religious leader offers as an explanation.

Controversial start

The first day of fasting for Ramadan remains subject to debate.

As the calendar is lunar, the dates for when each month begins move every year. Several users took to Twitter on Thursday to offer their best guesses.

One person shared a letter from France's Muslim Theological Council, stating that the faithful should start fasting on Friday, 24 April.

Imam Oubrou dismisses the confusion surrounding Ramadan's start date, for whom it "begins on 24 April and ends on 23 May."

"In Bordeaux, we use astronomical calculations to determine the exact start date of Ramadan. Looking up at the sky to sight the slight crescent moon is nonsense," he commented.

All Muslims agree though, that the Koran was revealed during Ramadan.

According to tradition, the Prophet Mohammed received a series of revelations from God which combined to form the Koran – and that the holy book was revealed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan.

Asked how his worshippers felt about celebrating the holy month under lockdown, Imam Oubrou responded "it is in their best interest, it is to protect their lives so they have no choice but to self-isolate."

New forms of worship

After all, Islam has been handling pandemics for more than 1,400 years, he adds.

"Right from the Middle Ages, the Prophet Mohammed has been teaching Muslims about the importance of quarantining themselves and limiting their movements to mitigate the spread of illness."

Fit and able adults are expected to fast, but children, the elderly and people who are sick are exempt.

"Islam is not irrational. If a person's health is at stake, of course there will be exemptions."

Still, Imam Oubrou is aware that human connection, typically embodied by this month of fasting, will need to be replaced.

"The connection will continue, albeit online."

Muslims will be able to attend religious lectures via video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

In Paris, the Grand mosque will offer worshippers daily teachings throughout the month via the station Radio Orient on themes ranging from patience, discipline and solidarity.

Helping the poor

Charity, another of the five pillars of Isam, is especially encouraged during the holy month.

It is common for mosques to host large iftars--the shared meal eaten at sunset to break the day's fast--especially for the poor and needy.

For safety reasons, the World Health Organisation has advised using individual pre-packaged boxes/servings of food to adhere to strict social distancing rules.

Imam Oubrou says he is working with local authorities in Bordeaux to guarantee food distribution to those who need it the most.

"We are distributing packages to the homeless and migrants, who are completely isolated. We are applying all of the government restrictions to limit the spread of the virus," he explains.

The last of day of Ramadan is Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated with feasting. But again, this will be done in the privacy of people’s homes.

"Yes, we are confined, but we should not give up empathising with the poor," Imam Oubrou said.

