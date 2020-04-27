Skip to main content
French police seize 140,000 face masks intended for black market

5,000 high protection FFP2 masks were seized in Saint-Denis, near Paris on 26 April, 2020.
French police have seized 140,000 face masks destined to be sold on the black market in a record haul since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two men, aged 46 and 60, were arrested while they were unloading boxes in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, a police source said on Sunday.

One of them said he was a business owner and had bought the masks, including 5,000 FFP2 protective masks, in the Netherlands for a total of 80,000 euros.

The masks were to be sold to construction companies for a large profit, according to police.

Black market

It is the largest seizure since the French government banned the resale of protective masks on 3 March in order to prioritise their distribution to health workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March, 32,500 masks from China were seized from a warehouse near Paris. A man was also arrested in possession of more than 23,000 face masks in Paris' 16th arrondissement.

