French Covid-19 figures continue to drop as country prepares to lift lockdown

A care provider in an intensive care unit (ICU) in the Paris region. French ICUs have seen an overall progressive decline in the number of Covid-19 patients for nearly three weeks.

The coronavirus epidemic continues to decline in France, according to data provided by health officials on Tuesday evening, after the government outlined plans to begin lifting lockdown on 11 May.

Advertising Read more

France reported 367 new deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday evening, putting the official number of losses in French hospitals and care homes for the elderly at 23,660.

The number of deaths in hospital was 313. On average, fewer than 300 patients are now dying per day from Covid 19 in hospitals, down from a peak of more than 500 in the second week of April.

Another 54 people were reported to have passed away in care homes, putting the total at 8,850, about one third of the total mortality figure.

The total number of patients in hospital was down for the 14th day in a row, standing at 27,484, down from a peak of 32,292 on 14 April.

The total number of patients in intensive care was down for the 20th straight day, at 4,387, down from a peak of 7,148 on 8 April.

France has expanded its capacity from 5,000 to over 10,000 ICU beds and is aiming at 14,500. Officials said the beds would remain active in anticipation of a second wave.

Confinement threshold

The data was released after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of how France will begin to lift strict confinement measures, which entered into full effect on 16 March.

Philippe said lockdown would not be lifted as planned on 11 May if the number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 per day was over 3,000.

Throughout the epidemic, the daily number of new confirmed cases has varied widely, as it depends on medical staff’s capacity to carry out and report results of tests on any given day.

On average, health officials have been reporting around 1,800 new cases per day for the past week. This average has declined from more than 4,000 in the first week of April.

In general, only patients showing the most serious symptoms have been tested. Philippe said France will have the capacity for carrying out 700,000 tests per week for anyone showing symptoms on 11 May.

France has fourth highest official mortality

France remained the country with the fourth-highest death toll, after the United States (58,350), Italy (27,359) and Spain (23,822).

The United Kingdom, which reported 21,678 deaths, was to begin including losses in nursing homes in its figures on Wednesday.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe