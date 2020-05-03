Online platform enables French bistros to raise money during lockdown

A solidarity fund has been created online to support cafés, hotels and restaurants closed since March 15, within the lockdown measures decided by the French government to slow the Covid-19 spread.

Advertising Read more

"Behind these closures, a whole social life is being put on hold and thousands of bosses every morning, fear that they will not be able to reopen their establishments at the end of the crisis," explains the collaborative platform www.jaimemonbistrot.fr.

The platform offers to pre-order a voucher in the establishment of the client’s choice.

The vouchers range from 1.50 euros to 50 euros and can be used as soon as the establishment reopens.

Via the platform, the owner of the establishment can immediately collect his pot to enable him to deal with the situation.

For the first 20,000 orders, the platform promised to match 50% of the amounts paid, up to a maximum of 50 euros per consumer.

So far, 21,103 pre-orders have been made for an average pre-order amount of 43 euros and 1.36 million to support the cash flow of hotel and restaurant owners.

The date for the reopening of bars, cafés and restaurants will be decided by the French government at the end of May, ‘depending on the health situation’.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe