Skip to main content
#Coronavirus
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
France - Covid-19

French senate does not approve lifting lockdown measures

Issued on: Modified:

File photo of the French Senate
File photo of the French Senate © French Senate
Text by: RFI Follow

In a symbolic move by the French Senate with a vote of 89 to 81 in favour with 174 abstentions, lawmakers voted not to approve the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe measures to ease the lockdown in France.

Advertising

The abstentions are due primarily to the Republicans party. The votes against come from the socialist and communist parties.

The lockdown lifting measures bill had been approved by the National Assembly last Tuesday.

"No one can say if you will have enough masks next week to protect all French people" against the coronavirus, said Bruno Retailleau, the leader of the right-wing senators.

In the Senate, 135 LR senators abstained and 7 voted in favor. The leader of the right-wing senators Bruno Retailleau criticized the government for a "double bet":

"No one can say if you will have enough masks next week to protect all French people" against the coronavirus, he warned.

The ruling party On the Move party was unanimous in supporting the prime minister’s measure.

 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.