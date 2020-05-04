French senate does not approve lifting lockdown measures

In a symbolic move by the French Senate with a vote of 89 to 81 in favour with 174 abstentions, lawmakers voted not to approve the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe measures to ease the lockdown in France.

The abstentions are due primarily to the Republicans party. The votes against come from the socialist and communist parties.

The lockdown lifting measures bill had been approved by the National Assembly last Tuesday.

"No one can say if you will have enough masks next week to protect all French people" against the coronavirus, said Bruno Retailleau, the leader of the right-wing senators.

In the Senate, 135 LR senators abstained and 7 voted in favor. The leader of the right-wing senators Bruno Retailleau criticized the government for a "double bet":

The ruling party On the Move party was unanimous in supporting the prime minister’s measure.

