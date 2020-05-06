France’s Covid-19 epidemic continues to decline as end of lockdown approaches

Residents of an apartment building in the Paris suburb of Saint-Mandé wave flags and banners and applaud in health care workers fighting the Covid-19 epidemic, 5 May 2020.

France recorded 330 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, continuing a slow but steady decline of an epidemic that has killed more than 25,000 people and provoked a two-month lockdown that was to start lifting on 11 May.

The latest deaths brought the total official mortality of the diseased caused by the new coronavirus in France to 25,531, according to data provided by top health official Jérome Salomon.

France has the fifth highest official death toll worldwide, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.

The new death toll was higher than the 306 reported Monday, itself higher than it was on Saturday and Sunday, although reporting tends to lag at the weekends.

Ninety-six of the new deaths were reported in care homes for the elderly, which account for 9,471 or more than a third of total Covid-19 mortality.

There were 234 deaths recorded in hospital, although the average people dying in hospital per day has fallen below 200 in recent days, after peaking at more than 500 in early April.

The numbers of patients in hospital and in intensive care continued to decline. Patients in hospital have declined for three weeks, for a total of 24,775, down from a peak at 32,292 on 14 April.

The number of patients in intensive care has dropped below half of what it was at the peak of the epidemic, now standing at 3,430, down from 7,148 on 8 April.

Confinement measures imposed as of 17 March were to begin easing on 11 May, with officials warning lockdown has to be lifted gradually in order to ward off a second wave of the epidemic.

