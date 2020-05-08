Subdued celebrations as virus dampens 75th anniversary of peace in Europe

Soldiers pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe during a ceremony to mark 71 years since victory over Nazi Germany during World War II on May 8, 2016 in Paris

Today marks 75 years since the allied victory over Nazi Germany that ended the Second World War in Europe – but with most pomp and ceremony derailed by the coronavirus, commemorations in France and elsewhere have been whittled down to a bare minimum.

No veterans, schools, colleges or flag-bearers have been invited to France’s national ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe memorial in Paris – with President Emmanuel Macron to be accompanied only by his prime minister, state minister for the armies, the mayor of Paris and military representatives.

A former president or two may be present at the event, which will be broadcast live on television.

"It will be a totally disembodied ceremony without the people,” says Serge Barcellini, president of Le Souvenir Français, an association responsible for maintaining the memory of soldiers who died for France. Barcellini had been pushing for social-distance-respecting flag bearers to be allowed.

Victory in Europe is a public holiday in France, and each year on 8 May the country’s local communes hold their own wreath-laying services attended by citizens both young and old.

This year, those commemorations are closed to the public, with mayors and prefects given strict instructions not to allow more than 10 people at any ceremony.

A new way to celebrate

Historians, NGOs, veterans’ groups and students involved in VE preparations have instead sought new ways to mark the anniversary of peace in Europe.

French people are encouraged to participate by decking out their balconies in the national colours: red, white and blue.

Some mayors are asking residents to lay flowers, poems or drawings at the foot of monuments to the fallen. A virtual concert is being staged in the fortified western coastal city of Saint-Nazaire, which was under heavy Nazi occupation and was not liberated until the last day of the war in 1945.

In the UK, three days of celebration – including a procession of war veterans through London – have been cancelled, with British people instead invited to watch a re-broadcast of Winston Churchill's speech and an address from the Queen, as well as to participate in a two-minute silence.

In Berlin – where 8 May was declared a one-off public holiday for this year’s milestone – most people will also be marking the day from inside their homes.

This week Europe Remembers, run by the Liberation Route Europe Foundation, has been offering a platform for people to virtually converse with veterans and civilians who lived through World War II. It includes a series of live streams of conversations in English, Dutch, French and German.

“Many people don’t know, or have never had the chance to speak with someone who can share first-hand accounts of life during WWII,” said the foundation’s managing director, Rémi Praud.

“This is especially true for younger generations, so we’ve organised a series of video calls with people who can describe what living through the war was like for them.

"Some of them lived through the war as children, others were adults, and we have civilians and ex-service people taking part from many places in world.”

For many of those who experienced the Second World War first-hand, today’s subdued 75th anniversary is be their last chance to celebrate their monumental victory.

