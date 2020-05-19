Number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in France plunges below 2,000

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in France has fallen under 2,000 for the first time in two months.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France dropped below 2,000 for the first time since March, the Health ministry Olivier Véran said on Monday.

Monday’s death toll marks a significant drop from the 483 fatalities reported on Sunday, though the latter figure took into account "additional data" provided by local health agencies.

The health ministry in its daily update said that 131 people had died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in France, bringing its total death toll in hospitals and nursing homes to 28,239.

The total numbers in intensive care fell by 89 patients to 1,998, the first time it has been under 2,000 since March 22.

Both numbers — key indicators for the French health system’s ability to cope with the epidemic — have been on a downtrend for five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7,000 respectively in early to mid-April.

A total of 19,015 people remain in hospital suffering from Covid-19.

The government on 11 May lifted the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus but has warned that it is still actively circulating in the country.

