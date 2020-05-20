No large gatherings to mark the end of Ramadan, French Muslim leaders warn

While the French government has been given less than a week to lift its ban on religious gatherings, Muslim leaders warn they have no intention of allowing collective ceremonies this weekend to mark the end of Ramadan.

Both the French Council for Muslim Worship (CFCM) and the Grand Paris Mosque agree the idea of large gatherings to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr is premature and cannot be be permitted.

“Constraints by the Prime Minister of 10 or 15 people are appropriate and they do not pave the way for the resumption of religious ceremonies of any magnitude," said CFCM president Mohammed Moussaoui.

Meanwhile in a press release, the Grand Paris Mosque warned: “In view of the health situation that is still very fragile, it is unrealistic to evoke the idea of ​​gatherings for the prayer of Eid al-Fitr on May 23 or 24 – especially in regions that are classified as red.”

Mosques have been closed since France went into seven weeks of strict lockdown on 17 March.

The warning from Muslim leaders comes a day after the Council of State, France’s highest administrative court, ordered the government to lift the ban on assembly in places of worship that was enacted as part of the country’s state of health emergency.

Arguing it was illegal and in contravention of freedom of worship laws, the Council of State on Monday said the government must remove the ban within eight days.

Other religious groups have also indicated they’re in no hurry to resume collective worship, with the Chief Rabbi of France saying the synagogues would reopen only when the health situation improves, and the Protestant Federation of France asking that the decision remain in the hands of the government.

