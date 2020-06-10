Eiffel Tower to welcome back visitors from 25 June

People stroll at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as France gradually lifts its Covid-19 lockdown.

The Eiffel Tower is to reopen to the public on 25 June, as more French museums and monuments reopen this week, nearly three months after the coronavirus lockdown began.

Advertising Read more

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited sites in Paris, will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

"At first, only visits by the stairs will be available," read the message, with the elevator to remain closed for the moment, in line with social distancing measures to limit the risk of infection.

[#THREAD]

🇫🇷 J'aurai le plaisir de vous accueillir à nouveau à partir du 25 juin ! 😃 Des mesures particulières sont mises en place pour assurer votre sécurité 👇



🇬🇧 I'll be glad to welcome you again from June 25th! 😃Specific measures are put in place to ensure your safety 👇 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 9, 2020

The top level will also remain closed, since it is only accessible by lift. "It might re-open during the summer," said the website.

Ground markings are to be put in place to ensure people maintain a safe distance from one another, with "daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower".

The monument, completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, about three-quarters of them from abroad.

"The re-opening date of our online ticket office will be soon communicated," said the Eiffel website.

"We strongly encourage our visitors to opt for online ticket purchase, in order to avoid the wait at the Tower's ticket offices."

France, one of the world's most visited countries, has taken a hard hit under a Covid-19 lockdown, with the tourism sector, including hotels, restaurants, museums and theatres worst affected.

Some of the French capital's most famous landmarks have begun to reopen. The Château de Versailles opened on 6 June, and the Louvre museum has announced 6 July as its big day.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe