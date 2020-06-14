Paris Plages urban beaches to open for socially distanced summer

Paris Plages will give Parisians who can't travel far a breath of post-Covid summer.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced that the Paris Plages urban beaches along the banks of the Seine will go ahead this summer as usual, respecting Covid-19 sanitary measures and social distancing.

"Yes, Paris Plages will be happening," Hidalgo told radio station RTL.

"This summer, many Parisians will not go on holiday. Many visitors might come to Paris, especially from other French regions rather than abroad, and we really want to welcome them and keep this festive spirit up in Paris," she said.

Oui, il y aura #ParisPlages cette année, de la mi-juillet à la fin août. Nous savons que beaucoup de Parisiennes et de Parisiens ne vont pas partir en vacances cet été. On veut aussi accueillir les touristes français, et garder un esprit de fête pour ces vacances. #RTLSoir — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) June 11, 2020

However, Hidalgo said this year's urban beaches will be "slightly different" due to health precautions in place to keep the coronavirus epidemic under control.

The beaches – which transform riverside and canal bank areas into mini seaside resorts complete with sand, deck chairs, ice cream stands, pétanque and swimming areas – will run from 18 July to late August.

Restaurants at La Villette

She also specified that an effort would be made to help restaurateurs. "On the Bassin de la Villette, I wanted to give a positive response to all restaurateurs...who need us to resume this activity as quickly as we can –tomorrow if possible," she said.

Paris city hall says the programme will be revealed in the coming days, and may depend on the rules for large gatherings unveiled in phase 3 of easing lockdown restrictions – which begins on 22 June.

