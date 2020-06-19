Chechen groups call for peaceful Paris protest after gang violence in Dijon

Police walk carrying a shield and a tear gas canister launcher in the Gresilles area of Dijon, eastern France, on 15 June 2020.

France’s Chechen community has called for peaceful protests in Paris on Saturday, following four nights of violent clashes with police in neighbourhoods of the eastern city of Dijon.

“We refuse to be stigmatised,” said Chamil Albakov, a spokesperson for the Assembly of Chechens in Europe, according to the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper.

Prosecutors said six people from the Chechen community were arrested on Thursday over their alleged involvement in the Dijon violence, the AFP news agency reported.

The arrests followed clashes, vehicles set on fire and reports that some Chechens had made a nationwide call for retaliation against the North African community, after a 16-year-old Chechen was allegedly assaulted.

Chechens who took part in the events told French media they were targeting drug dealers of North African origin.

Regional prosecutor Eric Mathais said police carried out raids at several addresses across France.

'End the drug trafficking'

Images of hooded men holding guns and clubs shocked France, raising concerns over the action or lack of engagement by security forces.

The violence focused on the low-income district of Gresilles in Dijon, which has a large community from the Maghreb. Chechens had reportedly travelled to the city from across France and neighbouring countries.

“We want things to change,” said Albakov, who is calling for Saturday’s demonstrations. “We want the drug trafficking in the projects to stop, we suffer from it every day,” he added.

The organisers of the protest say they have been given the green light by the authorities in Paris, according to the JDD. Members of the Chechen community are encouraged to gather at Bastille from 14:00 on Saturday.

“Everyone who wants to express themselves is welcome,” Albakov added. “Members of the North African community too.”

