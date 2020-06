Tourism

France opens borders but tourists slow to return to beaches - slideshow

France's scenery and sunsets are waiting for everyone to see, but tourists still hesitate to enjoy. © RFI/Jan van der Made

A week ago, France opened its borders to other EU countries, inviting travellers to come and enjoy the good weather, the scenery, the food – and to give a much needed boost to the battered economy. RFI's Jan van der Made visited the coast of Northern France to see if tourists were heeding the call.