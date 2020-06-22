French jihadists' children flown home to France from Syria

Convoy transporting orphans of French jihadists from airport near Paris, June 2019.

The French government says that ten children of French jihadist fighters were flown to France from a refugee camp in Syria on Sunday night.

A statement from the ministry suggested all the children concerned were orphans or “humanitarian cases”, from camps in northeast Syria.

The foreign ministry said the children had been placed in the care of social services and were receiving medical care.

Details of their parents have not been released.

France has repatriated a total of 28 children from Syria after hundreds of French citizens went to fight there joining the Islamic State group as it tried to build a caliphate.

Face local justice

The children were taken to Syria by their parents or born out there.

There are an estimated 300 French children in Kurdish-run refugee camps with their parents. France insists the parents must face the local justice system for their role in trying to establish a caliphate.

In all, some four thousand foreign women and eight thousand children are held in three camps for displaced people in north east Syria.

Kurdish authorities have asked countries to take back their citizens, explaining that they cannot guard them in camps indefinitely.

