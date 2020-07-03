French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns ahead of ministerial reshuffle

France is to receive a new prime minister “within the coming hours” after Edouard Philippe and his government resigned on Friday ahead of a ministerial shake-up that will see a new team navigate France through the challenges ahead.

The news was announced in a statement from the Elysée Palace. There was no indication whether Philippe, the new Mayor of the northern city of Le Havre, would be included in the new government.

After meeting on Thursday night, Philippe and President Emmanuel Macron established a “shared view on the need for a new team to take on the next stage of the government’s five-year mandate,” the Elysée said.

Philippe, who has been head of government since May 2017, will continue to handle government affairs until a new cabinet is named, the Elysée added.

The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to bolster Macron’s environmental credentials after his LReM party was battered in municipal elections last Sunday – losing all major cities to the greens and leaving the president without a local power base ahead of his re-election bid in 2022.

Macron had confirmed the imminent ministerial reshuffle in an interview with regional media Thursday, during which he said the government would be injected with “new talent” and “personalities from different backgrounds” as he charted a new course for the last two years of his term.

Macron also warned that France needed to prepare for a "very difficult" economic crisis.

