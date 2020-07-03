Jean Castex named French prime minister as Macron looks to reinvent presidency

Former "interministerial delegate for lockdown easing" Jean Castex, France's new Prime Minister, leavleaving the Elysée Palace on 19 May, 2020.

Senior government official Jean Castex was named France’s new prime minister Friday, replacing Edouard Philippe who resigned ahead of a ministerial shake-up in which Emmanuel Macron is seeking to reinvent his presidency.

Advertising Read more

Castex, who acted as the minister for "deconfinement” – the term used for France’s gradual exit from lockdown in May – is the first member to be named in a new team that will steer the next phase of Macron’s five-year mandate.

The ministerial reshuffle – expected by Wednesday – is seen as an attempt to bolster Macron’s environmental credentials after his La République en Marche (LReM) party was battered in municipal elections last Sunday.

The ruling party lost all major cities to the greens, leaving the president without a local power base ahead of his re-election bid in 2022.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe