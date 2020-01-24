Shooting in Gemany kills six and wounds several

Forensic experts leave the house after several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in Rot am See in southwestern Germany, January 24, 2020.

A deadly shooting in Germany has killed six people and wounded several others say German officials.

Six people have been killed and several other injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, say police.

A suspect was reportedly arrested shortly after the shooting, which took place at 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT) Friday near the town's train station.

No other suspects are believed to be at large.

“According to my information, there were six dead and several injured,” Aalen police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv.

“We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker,” he said.

Biehlmaier said the initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Some of the victims belonged to the same family, he added.

In a statement, police said further information would be released at a news conference with prosecutors and local officials at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT.)

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometers northwest of Munich.

