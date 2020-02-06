Facelift planned for the city Hindus flock to die in

Hindus with heads shaved after a cremation in Varanasi visits temple as part of a purification process.

An ancient Indian city where Hindus flock to pass their final moments, will get a facelift worth millions of euros. Workers have torn down old buildings to make Varanasi presentable for those who come from all over the world to spend their days. A clean-up of the sacred river, the Ganges, is also underway as cremation on its banks is an added spiritual bonus.

Up to 302 Hindus are cremated daily in the northern Indian city of Varanasi, also known as Banaras, according to one official count. But that could change once wide pathways are built to link the maze of giant riverside funeral zones to a city-centre temple.

Cows, revered by Hindus, squat on the bank of the Ganges with smoke from burning pyres forming the backdrop. Vikram Roy

The 43-million-Euro project officially kicked off in January this year after authorities flattened nearly 300 private buildings in its path.

Modi’s clean-up project

The revamp, which also aims to provide trouble-free access to the Ganges and the landmark Kashi Vishwanath temple (Golden temple) by 2021, is one of the pet projects of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to beautify the cluttered city of 2,300 temples – the most sacred place on earth for Hindus which once was a military garrison when India was a colony of the British.

Just after coming to power 2014, Modi promised 2.5 billion euros to clean up the Ganges, arguably one of Asia’s dirtiest rivers.

Many experts say the project remains clogged in bureaucratic red tape but the Hindu nationalist prime minister is determined to clean up at least the patch flowing past Varanasi, his home borough.

Since 2018, India has spent hundreds of thousands of euros to modernise Varanasi’s decrepit drainage system that directs all the city’s waste directly into the Ganges and other local waters.

Last May, Modi was re-elected for a second time, with a major boost of votes, nearly half a million, coming from Varanasi. Proof that the primarily Hindu population still had faith in his promise of transforming the city.

Controversy

But not everyone is happy.

Of Varanasi’s 1.2 million many argue that several heritage temples were either destroyed or damaged during the demolition. City store owners, who once ran thriving businesses, say the project threatens their livelihoods.

The government denies the allegations.

Builders say, however, that these businesses will once again flourish after Varanasi gets a touch of modernity.

Ancient rituals

Hindus believe that those cremated in Varanasi are liberated from the cycle of life and death. And although the final rites are performed by family priests, the open-air wooden pyres are set afire by Doms, who are at the lowest rung of Hinduism’s rigid caste hierarchy.

One of the many Hindu ascetics who are a common sight on the paved banks of Varanasi Vikram Roy

For centuries, India’s old and sick have made their way to Varanasi to die on the banks of the Ganges. ‘Death homes’ are reserved for those who want to end their time in the sacred city. Often, relatives accompany the aged, who wait patiently in their homes for their day of salvation.

