Ukrainian president vows to save dog from coronavirus hell
Issued on:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to help a young woman who refused to board an evacuation flight out of virus-hit China without her small dog.
Anastasiya Zinchenko, a 22-year-old model, was due to fly out Thursday with a group of 72 Ukrainians and other nationals from the city of Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
But she decided to stay when the Chinese authorities said she could not take her Pomeranian dog Michelle on board because she lacked the necessary papers.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
ИСТОРИЯ ПРО ЭВАКУАЦИЮ ???????? Очень многие спрашивают и пишут про то, что по новостям говорят что уже эвакуировали граждан Украины из Ухань, в скоре будут, готовятся, планируют и т д. На сегодняшний день эвакуировали все страны кроме☝???? Украины. Я подала заявление, отправила анкету, фото паспорта и визы для участия в эвакуации конечно же тоже, но мне посольство отказало по причине того, что у меня есть собака. Они предложили мне ее оставить или отдать в питомник, на что я ответила категоричное НЕТ. Не знаю на какой ответ они рассчитывали, но я никогда ее не брошу и не предам. Она мой друг и моя семья, моя поддержка и антидепрессант ❤️ она меня не бросала в моменты когда мне было очень трудно или когда я плакала, она приходила ко мне, облизывала мои слёзы и ложилась спать рядом. Не понимаю людей которые бросают своих домашних животных и издеваться над ними. Не знаю как бы поступили на моем месте другие люди, но моя позиция именно такая. Так что я здесь остаюсь одна, до конца карантина и потом спокойно соберусь и полечу домой. Любите своих питомцев и берегите их ❤️ они вам спасибо не скажут, но преданно проведут с вами всю свою жить.
"We won't leave you there. I wanted to phone you personally, because for me this is very important," Zelensky said in a phone call to Zinchenko, a recording of which she posted on Instagram.
"We will certainly find ways and means. We will find a way to get you back."
No cases of coronavirus in Ukraine
Ukraine so far has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 people and infected over 74,000, mostly in China.
A group of 45 Ukrainians and 27 citizens of other countries on Thursday arrived in Ukraine on a special flight from Wuhan.
As rumours and panic spread, locals blocked roads and threw stones at buses as evacuees were taken to a medical facility in the central Poltava region.
Zelensky's spokeswoman confirmed the president had called Zinchenko "to calm her down."
Authorities "are working" on finding ways to evacuate the woman and her dog, spokeswoman Yuliya Mendel told the French news agency AFP.
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe