Is the leadership of South Africa's president on the line?

In this month's discussion, RFI's David Coffey and Africa Report managing editor Nick Norbrook look forward to the upcoming quarterly publication of the magazine and the feature: "Cyril and the Gang of Four" which deals with a cabal of ANC top-brass putting the South African President's leadership on the line.

A little over 10 days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa was on the defensive when gave his annual state of the nation speech by pleading "We cannot continue along this path. Nor can we afford to stand still.” This, in reference to his promised reforms that have proven easier said than done and the obstacles that have thwarted his goals

Nick Norbrook outlines the state of South Africa when former president Jacob Zuma finally resigned and the poison chalice that Ramaphosa inherited from his fallen predecessor.

After Zuma’s demise, there were calls for a new national coalition – beyond partisan interests – to fix the economy after more than a decade of corrosive patronage politics and to take the country forward… but a ‘Fightback group’, a loose alliance of ANC politicians who back Zuma, oppose Ramaphosa’s plans for house cleaning.

So how do they market this? How do the electorate regard this? Do South African's want to return to the patronage politics and clientelism of the Zuma era?

