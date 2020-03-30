Nigeria orders Abuja, Lagos into coronavirus lockdown

Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, is one of the three areas President Muhammadu Buhari has put on lockdown as of Monday evening to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Nigerians were struggling to get home on Monday after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a two-week lockdown in Lagos and Abuja, in an effort to stem the tide of Covid-19.

Advertising Read more

“Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period,” said Buhari, speaking on state television on Sunday night.

Hospitals, grocery stores and petrol stations are exempted.

An idea of the impact of this order was seen on Monday in Sokoto state, bordering Niger in the northwest.

Sokoto closed all interstate routes last Friday, leaving traders and those who work across the border stranded.

Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 29, 2020

The Vanguard newspaper reports that most travelers are stuck at the Tambuwal, Alieo-Jega entry point into Sokoto state. The paper also reports that people in Sokoto are receiving distress calls from relatives blocked at the border.

Domestic flights have already been canceled.

Health officials in Nigeria have confirmed one dead and 97 cases of the coronavirus infection, but testing is limited and experts fear that the true number of cases could be higher.

The authorities are pushing to have contact tracing, the procedure used to contain the Ebola epidemic, used more quickly in order to get those who have been exposed into quarantine.

Trying to provide for the poorest

Many in Nigeria subsist in the informal economy. Preventing people from going to work will be extremely difficult in a country that has a weak government social safety net.

“We are fully aware that such measures will cause much hardship and inconvenience to many citizens. But this is a matter of life and death,” said Buhari.

He promised that the government would deploy relief materials, and would immediately disburse two months' worth of welfare payments “for the most vulnerable in our society”.

Last Friday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu announced a two-week staple food programme for 200,000 homes in Lagos city.

Nigeria is already suffering in the wake of the collapse of crude-oil prices. Officials had already warned that the budget would have to be cut this year.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe