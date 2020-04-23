Two cats in New York confirmed as first cases of Covid-19 in pets

Health officials recommend cats be kept indoors when possible to keep them free of COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they have confirmed the first cases of Covid-19 in domestic pets in the country. In the absence of evidence that pets play a role in transmitting the virus, pet owners are advised to keep their animals indoors as much as possible.

In a joint statement with the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, the CDC on Wednesday announced that two pet cats were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid-19).

The animals, who come from two separate areas of New York state, both experienced mild respiratory problems, but the veterinarians who examined them said they would make a full recovery.

In the first case, no individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with covid-19. The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home, according to the CDC press release.

Samples from the second cat were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness. The owner of the cat tested positive for covid-19 prior to the cat showing signs. Another cat in the household showed no signs of illness.

SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with covid-19.

Cases in Belgium, Hong Kong

In Belgium, the government's FPS Public Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment announced the first human to cat transmission of Covid-19 on 27 March.

The pet's owner got sick with covid-19, after returning from a trip to Northern Italy, and a week later the cat developed coronavirus symptoms: diarrhea, vomiting and respiratory issues. It recovered 9 days later.

Samples were sent to a lab and genetic tests showed high levels of SARS-CoV-2.

The only other pets thought to have contracted the novel coronavirus from owners were two dogs in Hong Kong. The first dog, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, tested a weak positive for the virus at the end of February, (link). A second dog, a German shepherd, tested positive but showed no symptoms of the disease.

Limit contact outside the household

During the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, dogs and cats contracted low levels of that virus.

Public health officials in the US say there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus and further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals, including pets, could be affected.

The CDC says in the meantime, pet owners should be cautious and if possible keep their pets indoors with minimal contact with other people or animals.

