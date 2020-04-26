WHO says 'immunity passports' as global virus deaths top 200,000

A worker walks during the inauguration of the new "Panama Solidario" Integrated Hospital for seriously ill patients infected with coronavirus, in Panama City, on April 16, 2020.

The World Health Organization has warned that patients who recover from the coronavirus may not be immunised against reinfection, as governments desperate to reopen their economies consider "immunity passports" as a means to expedite a return to work. The warning comes as the global Covid-19 death toll surpassed 200,000.

The WHO opposes such "passports" because recovery from the virus might not protect a person from reinfection.

"There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," the UN health body said on Twitter.

The WHO later took down the tweet the in order to clarify its message, saying: "We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection... What we don't yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last."

Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on "immunity passports". The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify:



We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection. pic.twitter.com/AmxvQQLTjM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world spent the second day of the Ramadan holy month out of mosques and avoiding large family meals to break the fast because of sequestration and social distancing policies.

Even as governments from Sri Lanka to Belgium to the United States began moving in the direction of partial reopening, the COVID-19 pandemic still had nearly half of humanity under some form of lockdown or confinement.

The US toll rose by 2,494 over the past 24 hours to hit 53,511 deaths. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by nearly 46,000 to 936,293 since Friday.

Europe, the hardest-hit region, has recorded 122,171 coronavirus deaths.In Italy, the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 26,384; Spain 22,902, France 22,614 and the United Kingdom 20,319.

Total cases around the world rose to 2.86 million and deaths mounted past the 200,000 mark, doubling since April 10, according to an AFP tally.

Immunity not guaranteed

The world remained in wait as companies and governments raced to develop treatments and, eventually, a vaccine for the virus, which first surfaced in China in late 2019.

The WHO's warning on immunity passports comes as governments study measures for those who have recovered as one way to get people back to work after weeks of economic shutdown.

The "immunity passports" idea is incredibly dangerous. It will put people under pressure to contract the virus, risking their lives and the lives of others simply in order to get back to work. Governments must face up to the fact that the only way out is testing and tracing. — Jason Hickel (@jasonhickel) April 4, 2020

People holding such a "passport" may tend to ignore public health advice, such as continuing to wear facemasks, assuming they are not a danger to themselves or others, the WHO said.

That is a particular worry as testing becomes more widespread, especially testing for coronavirus antibodies, whose presence indicate a person had previously contracted the virus and recovered.

"If I've already had corona then I'm not infectious," said Berlin resident Lothar Kopp, hoping to test positive for antibodies as it could allow him to visit his elderly mother.

Germany has carried out tens of thousands of tests and other countries are also working on determining so-called levels of immunity.

Fears of second wave

Despite Saturday's grim milestone in virus fatalities, the daily toll in Western countries appeared to be levelling off and even falling, a sign hopeful epidemiologists had been looking for.

Likewise, new reported cases appear to have plateaued at about 80,000 a day.

But in many countries there were worries of a second surge after lockdown restrictions are eased, possibly also coinciding with a new flu season.

In hard-hit Iran, health officials Saturday raised fears of a "fresh outbreak" with another 76 fatalities declared, bringing the country's official death toll to 5,650.

Iran has steadily allowed the restarting of businesses that were closed to stop the virus spread. But Alireza Zali, a health coordinator for the capital, criticised "hasty reopenings" that could "create new waves of sickness in Tehran".

In Washington, the White House's top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said this week that the United States will certainly have a coronavirus problem in the fall, which could be complicated by the return of the seasonal flu toward year-end.

(AFP)

