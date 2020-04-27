Johnson returns to Downing Street as UK looks for answers on ending lockdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our carers campaign in support of the NHS, on 26 March.

Boris Johnson has resumed his duties as British Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street after recovering from coronavirus. He returns under pressure to explain how he intends to lift lockdown measures that have crippled the country’s economy.

The United Kingdom has been under lockdown for five weeks, since 23 March, leaving the economy facing its worst recession in three centuries, experts say.

EY Item Club forecasting group predicts it will need three years to recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK is among the five worst hit countries with 20,732 Covid-19 related deaths as of Monday 27 April. But health specialists say that the country's total death toll is much higher as statistics for deaths outside hospital, for example in care homes, are slower to be published.

Johnson returned to Downing Street on Sunday night while his government is facing pressure over its handling of the epidemic.

The opposition Labour party said the government had been too slow to impose the lockdown, to expand testing and to get personal protective equipment to hospital and care home staff.

Lifting lockdown

The lockdown measures are due to be reviewed on 7 May but media reports say Johnson is expected to announce how the restrictions will be eased as early as this week.

Opposition parties are asking for more transparency on Downing Street’s exit strategy. Labour party leader Keir Starmer sent a letter to the prime minister asking for details.

The PM is to explain how schools and businesses can reopen and how it manage quarantine restrictions for all arrivals at UK airports.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who had been deputising during the PM’s absence – said the lockdown restrictions would "be with us for some time" and were the "new normal".

Raab also said that it was inconceivable that children could return to school without further measures to check the spread of the virus.

Jonson will also have to deal with a political row over the role played by his chief adviser Dominic Cummings after it emerged he attended meetings of a supposedly independent scientific group advising ministers on the coronavirus.

