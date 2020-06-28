EU states discuss borders reopening for some non-Schengen countries, US excluded

A sign marking the border entry into the village of Schengen in Luxembourg, which gave its name to the treaty signed on free movement in Europe.

European Union envoys are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again, as early as next week, EU diplomats confirmed Saturday. Americans are almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases, alongside Russia and Brazil.

The envoys were expected to have narrowed down later Saturday the exact criteria for countries to make the list, which include the way the spread of the virus is being managed.

Another key condition is whether the country has a ban on citizens from European nations.

The EU diplomats confirmed that an official agreement on the criteria - likely to include a limit on the infection rate per 100,000 citizens - is expected late on Monday or early Tuesday.

The discussion comes as European countries gradually ease lockdown measures and restrictions put in place in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

EU borders to open 1 July

As part of this, the 27 EU nations and four other countries that are part of Europe’s “Schengen area” - a 26-nation bloc where goods and people move freely - appear on track to reopen their borders between each other by 1 July.

The list of countries outside the Schengen area proposed at a diplomatic meeting on Friday evening include Algeria, Australia, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The territories of Andorra, Saint-Marin, Monaco and the Vatican are also included.

China could be added to the list if it displays reciprocity with EU countries.

The European Commission, which monitors the bloc’s laws, believes that “travel restrictions should not be lifted as regards third countries where the situation is worse” than the average in the 27 EU member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

United States Covid-19 cases on the rise

The United States is not likely to be added to the list at this stage due to the surge in the number of cases of Covid-19, with an all-time high of 45,300 confirmed new daily infections just reached.

The country has reported 124,732 deaths and at least 2.4 million cases overall to date.

More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe annually, and any delay would be a further blow to economies and tourism sectors, both in Europe and the United States.

In a similar gesture, US President Donald Trump suspended the entry of all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March.

The other countries outside Schengen likely to suffer from border closures in the short term are Brazil, Russia and India, where infection rates remain high.

The list would be updated every 14 days, with new countries added and some possibly being left off based on how they manage the spread of the virus.

