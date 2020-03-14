How carbon 14 discovery transformed science

2020 marks the 80th anniversary of the discovery of carbon 14 (C14), a naturally occurring radioactive isotope of carbon, which has revolutionised a number of scientific disciplines. While Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discovered the presence of Carbon 14 in February 1940, Willard Libby developed the technique of radiocarbon dating in 1949. Fast forward through the decades and continents, Dr Antoine Zazzo in Paris is one of the latterday scientists benefitting from Libby's brilliance at the University of Chicago.

Zazzo’s bioarchaeology lab of the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) specialises in studying the relationship between humans and their environment over the past 10,000 years focusing mainly on plants and animal remains. He explained how the technique works.

“Once a sample – bone, charcoal or seed – is collected from the field, it is thoroughly cleaned in the lab to remove the contaminants that may have settled on it for hundreds or thousands of years,” he said.

The second stage consists of extracting carbon. For organic carbon, a combustion process is used in which the sample is heated under vacuum to produce carbon dioxide which is then transformed into pure graphite. For inorganic carbon, a hydrolysis (acid reaction) process is used.

“The pure carbon in solid form contains the three isotopes carbon 12 (C12), carbon 13 and carbon 14. The carbon sample is analysed under a mass spectrometer to determine the relative proportions of each carbon isotope,” Zazzo said.

But how does C14 end up in the bones of the living beings?

Production

“It is produced in the upper atmosphere where neutrons produced by cosmic rays collide with nitrogen atoms,” Zazzo added.

“These collisions create the radioactive carbon which, like the predominant C12, combines with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide. Plants absorb this carbon dioxide during the photosynthesis process and animals and humans eat plants, resulting in C14 deposits in plants as well as human and animal bones.”

What makes the dating of samples possible is the radioactive property of carbon 14, which has a half-life of 5,730 years. This means that after 5,730 years, half of the C14 stock in any sample decays making it a natural timekeeper.

Carbon

“When living beings die, tissues no longer get replaced making the radioactive decay of C14 apparent. Using the ratio of the C14 to C12 in a sample, and making an assumption on the original ratio present in the sample, it is possible to estimate the age by using a simple mathematical exponential equation that helps in determining the age of the sample,” he said.

Working with NMNH colleagues as well as the Centre national de la recherche scientifique, the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales and the Institute of Archaeology in Ulan Bator, Zazzo has been applying the techniques to a project to determine the age of a burial site in Mongolia. The team is also attempting to establish the role of animals in funeral rituals.

"Our work is mostly related to tombs," Zazzo explained. "Because we focus on nomadic societies who left very little traces apart from tombs.

“Some of the tombs can be very big containing lots of animal remains. One such tomb was spread over an area of 20 hectares. This tomb of a single individual, is surrounded by 2,300 structures, half of them containing horse heads.

"The horse heads were buried as a homage to the individual. The challenge was to date this tomb and the time taken by the nomads to build it. Using radiocarbon dating, we found out that the tomb was 3,000 years old while the time taken to build the structures was around 50 years,” he said.

