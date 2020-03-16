8 common quesitons about the coronavirus and the current outbreak

Despite the number of novel coronavirus cases globally and the measures being taken by = national government to curb the spread there are still some unanswered questions about the disease. RFI English spoke to Professor Vincent Marechal, a virology expert and director of the Life Science Department at the faculty of sciences and engineering at Sorbonne University to throw light on these issues.

Advertising Read more

Q1. What is the the novel coronavirus?

Sars-Cov2 is one of the seven human coronaviruses we know of. Four of these have been present for many years and have been associated with mild upper respiratory diseases. In some rare cases they cause severe infections in infants, young and elders. They are mainly present during winter.

The three other coronaviruses - SARS-Cov (2002) with a lethality of 10 percent, MERS-Cov (2012) with 37 percent and the newly discovered Sars-Cov2 - are much more dangerous. Sars-Cov-2 - the agent of COVID19 - is genetically closer to SARS-Cov.

In all these cases, the transmission occurs from person to person through droplets in the air from an infected person coughing, sneezing or talking. The virus can also be transmitted by contaminated hands. That’s why it’s so important to wash hands thoroughly.

Q2. What is the difference with ‘flu?

The human viruses are broadly classified into enveloped and naked viruses. Virus particles covered with a membrane are called enveloped. These are usually more fragile compared to the naked viruses.

Both the influenza virus and the coronaviruses are of the enveloped type. These kinds of viruses are supposed to be sensitive to soap, alcohol, dryness and heat. They do not persist in an infectious form for a long period of time out of the body and require close direct or indirect contact to disseminate among people.

However, the two diseases are quite different. COVID19 is asymptomatic or poorly symptomatic in most cases (80 percent). The severity of COVID increases with age and with co-factors such as chronic diseases (notably respiratory diseases), immunosuppression, diabetes, hypertension and others.

Children can be infected as well but clinical complications are very rare. So far, there’s no specific treatment nor a vaccine. One should keep in mind that the novel coronavirus is a brand new virus for humans.

In the case of influenza, the virus is virulent both in children and old people (even in people of intermediate age). However, the fatality rate for the seasonal flu (0.1%) is much lower than that of novel coronavirus (from 2 to 5% depending on the way infected patients are evaluated).

Q3. The symptoms are similar for both the diseases?

It’s difficult to distinguish between the symptoms for the two diseases. It should be reminded that in the winter season, there is not only the seasonal flu and (this year) Covid-19 but also other viruses responsible for respiratory syndromes. Therefore the initial symptoms are not that specific: both can cause fever, cough, body aches, and fatigue.

To distinguish between both viruses, you need to conduct a specific test (a molecular test named RT-PCR can be performed to detect novel coronavirus in nasopharyngeal swab). This test can be done if there are a limited number of cases in a specific area.

But as the number of infections climbs, it is difficult to conduct these tests in a systematic way for mild symptoms or to detect asymptomatic carriers.

Q4. Will Covid-19 turn into a seasonal disease just like flu?

One hypothesis is that the novel coronavirus circulation will reduce in spring and summer. It is not proven yet, but in this aspect it could be similar to the flu virus or to other common coronaviruses which circulate during winter.

Two factors enable the spread of flu during winter: it is less sensitive to cold temperature and in winter, people spend more time in the interiors thus facilitating the circulation of the virus.

Of course, we must keep in mind that the virus is new and the number of cases is going through the roof. That’s because there is no immunity to the virus in the population.

Q5. Has novel coronavirus undergone any mutations?

Already, it is not a single virus but a population of closely related viruses. Genetically, it’s almost the same. As of now, we don’t have arguments to say a particular variation will make it more lethal or give it advantage. Generally speaking, random mutations or genetic variations are not good for the virus because it may destroy some essential genes. Only a few genetic variations will provide the virus with an advantage, such as an increased ability to circulate among humans.

Normally, modifications that promote the transmission would likely be selected. This does not mean that the virus’ virulence will increase. It’s a basic evolutionary step. It’s not necessarily advantageous for the virus to kill more people.

A virus with high lethality means the patients will be isolated from the population, they will block transmission. It’s not certain that such a virus will have an advantage to circulate. On the other hand, a mutation that makes the virus more contagious but less visible will give it a chance to survive longer. Of course, this is an overly simplistic model.

Q6. Have those who have recovered from novel coronavirus developed immunity?

If we look at China, the number of cases seems to have gone down. The epidemic is slowing down as expected. There could be a couple of reasons; either there hasn’t been enough counting or people have developed immunity and slowed its spread.

We expect people who have recovered to become immune. Of course, we have to take care of how the virus could change over time. But as of now, there’s no evidence to suggest that the virus is escaping the immune response.

Q7. Where are we in terms of vaccines and therapeutic care?

Vaccines won’t be available quickly. It will take at least one year or so. But antiviral drugs can be produced relatively quickly. By using the so-called repositioning technique, researchers are testing the already proven Ebola or HIV drugs the outbreak. And there have been encouraging results in the laboratories.

Q8 How long does Sars-Cov-2 survive on surfaces?

The survival of viruses on inert surfaces depends on two important parameters. One is the material of the surface and the second is the initial number of infectious particles. The higher the number, the longer it takes for the surface to be virus free.

The rate of degradation of the virus on a surface is constant over time. Some experiments have shown that for other coronaviruses, for 1000 particles on a table in a classroom, it takes 5 to 7 days for it to disappear completely. If there are only 10 particles, they get destroyed in 1 day.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe