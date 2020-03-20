Biotech companies in race to find Covid-19 vaccine

A laboratory operator wearing protective gears runs tests on sample possibly infected with Covid-19 at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, on March 6, 2020.

The novel coronavirus continues its expansion across the world with more than 255,000 cases and 10,000 deaths, as of mid-Friday. The figures rise every hour. Racing against that clock, some 20 biotechnology companies and organisations, mostly in the US, Europe and China, are working to find a vaccine and treatment for Covid-19.

Advertising Read more

Massachussets-based company Moderna is testing its first vaccines against Covid-19 in the US and has taken the lead - for now...

While Chinese scientists are researching multiple types of vaccines simultaneously in hospitals and universities across the country.

Map of biotechnology companies in race to find a vaccine against Covid-19 © RFI/Studio graphique

• United States

Moderna

Vaccine: "mRNA-1273"

1st clinical test in Seattle on March 16th on 45 healthy patients

Forecast: Available in 12-18 months if efficient

(Source: Food and Drug administration/FDA)

Gilead Sciences

"Remdesivir" could be the first treatment on the market

Used to treat Ebola but not efficient

Forecast: Available in the coming months

(Source: Bruce Aylward, World Health Organization/WHO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

DNA vaccine

Fist clinical tests in April in the US, then in China and South Korea

Forecast: delivering 1 million doses by the end of the year

(Source: J. Joseph Kimn, CEO Inovio)

• Germany

CureVac

DNA vaccine

The European Commission offered 80 million euros to CureVac on 17 March to develop the vaccine

A candidate vaccine could be provided within a few months

(Source: CEO, CureVac)

• France

France is to increase its scientific research budget by five billion euros over the next ten years

Pasteur Institute

Use of measles vaccine

Forecast: first vaccine by fall 2020

Pasteur Institute to be given 5 million euros to develop vaccine

(Source: Pasteur Institute)

Sanofi

In cooperation with US Health Ministry

DNA vaccine

Possible clinical test within 12-18 months

(Source: David Loew, Vice-president Sanofi Pasteur)

IHU – Institut hospitalo-universitaire

Treatment with chloroquine (anti-malaria drug)

Has been testing since 9 March on 24 patients; after 6 days, only 25% of patients are still infected (Source: Pr. Didier Raoult, IHU Director)

French Health ministry expresses methodological concerns but has given green light to larger clinical tests

Sanofi has offered 300,000 anti-malaria doses if proven efficient

• China

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Chengdu-based

Partnership with GSK (Bratford, UK)

GSK will provide Clover with its proprietary adjuvants

Chinese scientists researching multiple types of vaccines simultaneously

Some have entered animal trials (mice)

Forecast: first clinical trials in late April 2020

(Source: Chinese National Health Commission)

• Japan

Fujifilm Biotechnologies

Flu shot treatment Avigan

Tested on board of the Diamond Princess ship cruise when in quarantine

Clinical tests on 200 patients in Wuhan and Shenzen, China

(Source: Chinese National Health Commission)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe