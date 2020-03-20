France boosts research budget by €5bn as quest for Covid-19 vaccine continues

Researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Paris (in this photo) and other French research institutes are on the "front line" of the fight against the coronavirus, said Macron on Thursday.

France is to increase its scientific research budget by five billion euros over the next ten years, and will contribute 50 million euros to an emergency fund to finance the search for a vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Advertising Read more

"The Covid-19 crisis reminds us of the importance of scientific research and the need to massively invest over the long term,” said President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, while the French leader was visiting the Pasteur Institute medical research centre in Paris.

The increase is an unprecedented move, he said on Twitter.

La crise du COVID-19 nous rappelle le caractère vital de la recherche scientifique et la nécessité d'investir massivement pour le long terme. J'ai décidé d’augmenter de 5 milliards d'euros notre effort de recherche, effort inédit depuis la période de l’après-guerre. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 19, 2020

Research minister, Frédérique Vidal, said the decision is a matter of “reinvestment”. Research has “suffered from chronic de-investment for more than 30 years, and that puts France in a fragile position.”

The money will be used to increase the budget of the National Research Agency, boosting salaries, recruiting new professors, and increasing the efficiency of the system.

Coronavirus-specific research

The 50 million for coronavirus research will be in addition to the eight million already allocated, and will be used for tests, treatments and the search for a vaccine.

President Macron complimented the researchers at the Pasteur Institute and Inserm, the national institute for health and medical research, saying they have been on “the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus since the first days of this crisis”.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe