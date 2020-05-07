Super Flower Moon: the last supermoon of 2020

The moon rises behind the Independence Monument in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 5, 2020. The full supermoon, also known as the "Super Flower Moon", is expected to appear at its peak on May 7, 2020.

The 'Flower Super Moon', was visible early on Thursday morning and is set to rise over Europe after sunset. This is the last chance for astronomy fans to see a supermoon this year.

The term supermoon was first defined by Astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.

Nolle explained that the phenomenon refers to a moon that occurs within 90 percent of perigee - its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

A super moon rises in the sky in Vina del Mar, Chile on April 7, 2020. The full supermoon is expected to appear at its peak on May 7, 2020. © Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido

The supermoon appears brighter and larger than normal, and is anything from 14 percent to 30 percent brighter than the average moon.

The 'Flower Moon'

The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published "Indian" names for the full moons in the 1930s, reports the NASA.

Jamie Carter, Forbes' science contributor, tells you when to catch the Super Flower Moon in Europe. © Jamie Carter / Forbes

The Algonquin tribes called this the 'Flower Moon', in reference to the blooming of flowers in spring in the northern hemisphere.

Other names include the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.

For Buddhists across Asia, the last supermoon of 2020 corresponds to Vesak. This holiday, also called "Buddha’s Birthday," commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

