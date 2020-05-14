France slams Sanofi deal to send first batch of Covid-19 vaccine to US

The French government has criticised the announcement by Sanofi that the first vaccines against Covid-19 would be sold to the United States. The French multinational pharmaceutical said Europe should follow the US example by increasing its financial support.

"To us, it would be unacceptable for there to be privileged access for such and such country for financial reasons," deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio on Thursday.

Her reaction came after a statement by Sanofi's British CEO, Paul Hudson, saying that if the company was successful in finding a vaccine, it would supply the US government first because "it's invested in taking the risk".

"That's how it will be because they've invested to try and protect their population, to restart their economy," he told Bloomberg News.

600 million doses a year

Sanofi has said it could make 600 million doses annually, a capacity that Hudson said he aims to double.

Hours later, the director of Sanofi's France branch, Olivier Bogillot stepped in to reassure the French public, saying that it was a difference in regulations from country to country, and a question of financing.

"Of course if Sanofi discovers an efficient vaccine against Covid-19, it will be accessible to everybody," he told FranceInfo on Thursday, explaining that the US had accelerated procedures in order to produce the vaccine faster.

He recommended that European states do the same.

Faster procedures, more money

"Investment must follow as well," he continued, to be able to purchase equipment such as syringes and test tubes, and this is where the Americans have taken a big lead.

He said the US had funded Sanofi with several 100 million euros to fund their research on the coronavirus, after it expanded a partnership with the company earlier this year.

"Our agreement with the American authorities allows us to have access to a budget. I think it's helpful that states move quickly to help pharmaceutical laboratories. We'd like to see Europe do likewise."

Sanofi backed by government

French health associations are concerned over the suggestion of priority, because Sanofi has benefited from tens of millions of euros in research credits from the French state in recent years.

Sanofi Pasteur, the Lyon-based vaccinces division of the company, is currently working on two experiments to find a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

One of the tests is in collaboration with British lab GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the other with the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Results are not expected before the beginning of next year.

