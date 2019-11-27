Klinsmann takes over at Hertha Berlin

Jurgen Klinsmann will lead the Hertha Berlin squad until the end of the Bundesliga season.

Jurgen Klinsmann, the former Germany and United States boss, was on Wednesday appointed head coach of the German top flight outfit Hertha Berlin. Klinsmann, 55, replaced Ante Covic who took charge in July after six years coaching the reserves.

His departure followed a 4-0 thrashing at Augsburg. The annihilation was Hertha's fourth consecutive defeat and left them 15th - one place above the Bundesliga's relegation zone.

"It was an extremely difficult decision for us because Ante has been part of Hertha BSC for more than 20 years," said Hertha's sporting director Michael Preetz.

Dedication

"He has conducted himself with a lot of passion, expertise and meticulousness ever since he took over as head coach of the first team in the summer.

"We regret that it has come to this, but ultimately, in terms of development and recent results, we felt there was a need for action."

Covic added: "Since Hertha BSC is not just an employer to me, such a decision hurts, of course.

"But I have always said that this club is more important than individuals. I love not only this profession but I love this club with all my heart."

Track record

Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European championship as a player with Germany, joined Hertha's supervisory board in November and he will lead the squad until the end of the season.

During his playing career he starred at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

After retiring he coached Germany and steered them to the 2006 World Cup semi-final.

Following a year as Bayern Munich coach, he led the United States squad for five years until 2016. During his stewardship, the US reached the last 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Klinsmann's first game in charge of Hertha will be Saturday's home game at the Olympiastadion against Borussia Dortmund.