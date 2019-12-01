France drawn against Germany, holders Portugal, in Euro 2020

The draw for Euro 2020 took place in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on 30 November 2019.

France's national football team face a major challenge if they are to add the European Championship to their World Cup crown after being drawn in the same Euro 2020 group as Germany and reigning European champions Portugal.

France, Portugal and Germany emerged from Saturday's draw in the same Group F.

Germany will play their three group games in Munich, facing France in their first match on 16 June and then Portugal on 20 June.

Group F will be completed by one of the winners of the play-offs to be decided next March, leaving open several possibilities including Hungary, who will play two games in Budapest should they make it.

France coach Didier Deschamps was typically philosophical: "It's the hardest group, but we have to accept it. It means we'll have to be ready right away," he said.

France beat Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 on home soil, before slumping in the final against Portugal.

Grim prospects in the Group of Death, or not?

With the four best third-placed sides all going through, it is possible that France, Germany and Portugal will all progress to the last 16, but German coach Joachim Loew is in no doubt France – who followed their 1998 World Cup triumph by winning Euro 2000 – are the strongest team.

"They are the world champions and have been getting stronger for the last three or four years. They are the group favourites," he said.

England were drawn with Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D, with Gareth Southgate's team to play their group games at Wembley, which will also host the semi-finals and the final on 12 July.

The tournament will be hosted in 12 cities across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

The Draw

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path D/A*

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C**

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B***

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Path A/D*

* Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary / Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

** Scotland, Israel, Norway, Serbia

*** Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland