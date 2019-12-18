Skip to main content
Reims and Lille progress to last eight of French League Cup

Loic Remy scored twice in Lille's 3-0 breeze past Monaco.
Reims and Lille advanced to the quarter-final of the French League Cup on Tuesday night with victories over and Montpellier and Monaco respectively.

Mathieu Caforo made the breakthrough for Reims 12 minutes from time at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

He converted a spot kick after Pedro Mendes was penalised for handball.

Monaco were outplayed at the Stade Louis II.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for the visitors mid way through the first half.

Loic Remy doubled the advantage on the stroke of half time and the veteran striker wrapped up the victory four minutes from time

On Wednesday the final six matches in the last 16 will be played. French top flight pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain are at second tier Le Mans while defending champions Strasbourg are at Nantes.

 

