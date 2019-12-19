PSG and Lyon cruise into League Cup last eight

Kylian Mbappé scored PSG's third goal in the 4-1 victory at Le Mans.

Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon swept into the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday night with convincing wins over Le Mans and Toulouse respectively. For the second time in three days PSG fired four goals past their opponents.

Advertising Read more

After Sunday night's 4-0 romp at St Etienne, PSG overpowered second division Le Mans with another salvo.

The celebrated visitors led 3-0 at half-time at the MMArena through goals from Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kylian Mbappé.

Just after the pause, Angel di Maria added another before Le Mans claimed a consolation via Harrison Manzala.

"I think it was a game that we had to win," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. "We played with players who lacked rhythm. But we are happy - no injuries and now is the time to prepare to play Amiens at the weekend."

Goals

Bertrand Traoré bagged a brace as Lyon outclassed Toulouse at the Groupama Stadium.

The Burkina Faso international opened the scoring within the first two minutes and Jean Lucas added the second before the break.

Toulouse briefly threatened a comeback when Kouadio Koné halved the deficit after 48 minutes.

Traoré restored the hosts' two goal advantage 10 minutes later before Martin Terrier added the gloss in stoppage time.

Elsewhere Strasbourg continued the defence of their crown with a 1-0 win at Nantes. There were victories too for Brest, Saint Etienne and Amiens.