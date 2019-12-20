Flamengo block Liverpool's path to Club World Cup glory

Liverpool face Flamengo on Saturday in Doha searching for a taste of intercontinetal glory. The English outfit claimed their sixth European Cup in June at the expense of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertising Read more

But in their previous ventures to the showdown against champions from other continents, Liverpool have come up short.

"For us it is really special now," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the eve of the clash at the Khalifa International Stadium.

"We are here so we want to give it a proper try. Yes, we feel the tension in this situation but we feel it's a massive opportunity."

Chance

Flamengo are attempting to become the first South American winners since 2012 when Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final in Yokohama in Japan. European sides have collected the crown subsequently.

The final for Flamengo arrives at the end of a fruitful season in which they the lifted the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores.

Liverpool, by contrast, are 17 games into the Premier League campaign.

After Saturday's final they will return to prepare for fixtures over the festive period in England.

On December 26, they travel to second-placed Leicester City the first of three league games in eight days followed by an FA Cup tie against local rivals Everton on 5 January.

Difference

"If Flamengo goes back and they win they will have a proper party," said Klopp. "And if we win ... we play Leicester City.

"For us it's different. But that's how it is. It's the most important thing at the moment because we are here," Klopp added.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper, Alisson Becker said: "We are making this big for ourselves because this is important. It is a chance to put our names in the history of the club.

"I think there were more than 10,000 Flamengo supporters here for their last game but it's not just big for them, it is big for us also."

