Premier League clubs realign transfer window with Europeans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has criticised the early closure of the Premier League's transfer window.

Less than a week after Britain formally dislodged itself from the European Union, bosses of English football's top outfits voted to realign their transfer window with other continental championships.

Following a shareholders' meeting of Premier League clubs, the 2020 summer transfer window will close on Tuesday, 1 September.

"This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September," said a Premier League statement.

Two seasons ago the Premier League opted to close the transfer window just before the start of the season.

The move followed complaints from managers that keeping it open after the first few fixtures of the campaign was disruptive.

Initially it was hoped that other major leagues across Europe would bring their own windows forward to synchronise with the Premier League.

When that did not happen, English clubs found themselves out of kilter.

Their players could leave even though they would be unable to bring in replacements.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been among those to call for the Premier League to fall back into step with other European leagues.

Confusion

"When they spoke about: 'Let's finish it before the season starts then everyone knows their squad' - that's a good idea," Klopp said in August.

"But then the rest didn't do it and that makes no sense. Can somebody explain what is the benefit for the Premier League?"

Tottenham Hotspur's start to the 2019/20 season was disrupted by speculation over a number of players, most notably Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international was linked with a host of European clubs. He eventually left for Inter Milan in January.

Mauricio Pochettino, the former Spurs boss, said earlier in the season: "I think that was a big mistake for the Premier League to allow the difference. We open the door to different clubs in Europe to try to create confusion within your squad."

