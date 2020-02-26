Bayern blitz Chelsea as Barcelona gain the advantage in Napoli

Bayern Munich effectively booked their spot in the last eight of the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night with a 3-0 first leg romp past Chelsea.

Advertising Read more

Though Chelsea boss Frank Lampard refused to paint the return leg on 18 March in Munich as a dead rubber, the gulf in class at Stamford Bridge suggested a comeback similar to Liverpool's revival from 3-0 down against Barcelona in last year's semi-final was unlikely.

"There is a lot to their team, players that have been there a long time," said Lampard. "If you give people of that quality enough chances they will score goals."

Lampard, who skippered Chelsea to their Champions League final win against Bayern in 2012, added: "We weren't confident on the ball, that was my biggest disappointment, from start to finish.

Honesty

"When you have an eye-opener like we've had, the only answer is to say: 'I'm not going to look at anyone else in the team but myself. Who was my direct opponent and how did I do?'

"I thought the only player who showed that personality who looked like he could play in any team was Mateo Kovacic."

Serge Gnabry bagged a brace and Robert Lewandowski added the third - his 11th in the competition this season - during a second-half masterclass from the Bundesliga leaders.

"It's obviously a great result for us," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick. "The team was focused and determined for the entire 90 minutes."

Open

Meanwhile in Naples, Barcelona emerged from the first leg of their last 16 tie against Napoli with an away goal.

Antoine Griezmann struck 12 minutes into the second half to cancel out Dries Mertens' opener for the hosts.

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal was sent off for two bookable offences in the closing stages. The Chilean will be unavailable for the return leg at the Camp Nou on 18 March along with Sergio Busquets who was cautioned during the first half.

"They didn't hurt us, they tickled us," said Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso. "It went wrong in one moment and they punished us. I hope that no one thinks it's over. We know it will be very hard but nothing is finished yet."

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe