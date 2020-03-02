Rugby union Six Nations matches set for weekend despite coronavirus fears

France rugby union coach Fabien Galthié has steered his side to the top of the Six Nations tournament table with three victories.

Organisers of rugby union's Six Nations tournament on Monday said two of the three games scheduled for the penultimate weekend of the competition would go ahead.

Championship leaders France are due at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on 8 March attempting to take another step towards their first Grand Slam - clean sweep of wins - since 2010.

A day earlier in London, England welcome Wales to Twickenham. Ireland's match against Italy, which had been also scheduled for 7 March in Dublin, was cancelled soon after the coronavirus emerged in Italy.

"Meetings between various government departments are due in the coming days and we'll have to wait and see what emerges from those," said a Six Nations tournament spokesman.

"But for the moment only the Ireland v Italy match has been postponed. However the governments in France and Britain may decide other things so we remain ready for every eventuality."

France, under new coach Fabien Galthié, have been the stars of the first three matches of the 2020 tournament.

Skipper Charles Ollivon has notched up threee tries and is joint leading try scorer with teammate Romain Ntamack who is the competition's leading points scorer with 39.

Galthié has even managed to blood Arthur Vincent, the former skipper of the under-20 world cup winning side, into a senior squad being groomed to compete and claim the 2023 World Cup in France.

A continental championship at the end of the former France skipper's first tournament would be a notable achievement.

"Scottish Rugby is closely following the spread of the coronavirus," said a spokesman on Monday.

"Our medical teams are in touch with the relevant health authorities and we're in contact with the Scottish government.

"At the moment we're preparin for the match against France on Sunday."

France, where more than 100 cases of the infection have been logged, registered its fourth death from the virus on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the French government banned indoor meetings of more than 5,000 people in an effort to stem the spread. Sunday's Paris half-marathon was also cancelled.

