Six Nations rugby: Galthié makes two changes for France's trip to Scotland

France rugby union coach Fabien Galthié has steered his side to three victories in the 2020 Six Nations tournament.

France rugby union coach Fabien Galthié on Friday made two changes for the starting line-up for Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Damian Penaud was drafted in on the wing at the expense of Teddy Thomas and Jefferson Poirot was brought into the pack in place of Cyril Baille who injured his shoulder during the 27-23 victory over Wales in Cardiff on 22 February.

"There are no sanctions with France, there's healthy competition," Galthie said. "Thomas is still part of the squad.

"Penaud came back to training before the third match, he has been excellent in training and made his claim for this fourth match."

A win at Murrayfield would take France one step closer to their first Grand Slam - clean sweep of five victories - since 2010.

Form

They go into the clash boasting impressive figures. Skipper Charles Ollivon is, with his three ties, the jont leading try scorer of the competition and teammate Romain Ntamack heads the points scoring chart with 39.

Scotland have won only one of their three games - a 17-0 triumph over Italy in Rome on 22 February just before the country went into lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said his players would have to increase their intensity to have any chance of arresting France's title surge.

Respect

"We have a lot of respect for their coaching team and the quality of player they possess throughout their squad, many of them just in their early stages of their international careers," said Townsend,who made three changes to the team that started the game against Italy.

"France's victories have been built on an aggressive and well-organised defence, so the precision, decision-making and effort in our attacking game will have to be very good in order to get in behind them this weekend."

Townsend's adjustments were among the forwards. Nick Haining will replace Magnus Bradbury at No 8, while Fraser Brown will play at hooker instead of Stuart McInally and Grant Gilchrist will come in for Ben Toolis at lock.

Townsend added: "We're going to have to deliver our best rugby of the championship in order to beat a team in such good form."

